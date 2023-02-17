Photo Story: European Parliament President Metsola on an official visit in Rome

Reading Time: 2 minutes

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola on Friday was in Rome for an official visit that included meetings with Senate Speaker Ignazio La Russa and Lower House Speaker Lorenzo Fontana and she is also having talks with President Sergio Mattarella.



But the most hotly awaited meeting, with Premier Giorgia Meloni, is not happening because Italy’s first woman head of government has had to cancel her engagements for this week because she is sick with the flu.

Italian Senate President Ignazio La Russa meets European Parliament President Roberta Metsola at Palazzo Giustiniani in Rome, Italy.

Metsola took a break from the institutional meetings she is having in Rome on Friday to have a stroll in the centre of the city with Mayor Roberto Gualtieri.

Roberta METSOLA, EP President, during a walk through in Rome with Roberto GUALTIERI, Mayor of Rome



Metsola walked around the lively Campo de’ Fiori square and its street market, chatting with locals and trying a slice of freshly baked pizza at a bakery.

She was with Gualtieri to inaugurate a ‘Europe Space’ dedicated to her Italian predecessor David Sassoli, who died at the age of 65 last year.

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola and President of Italian Chamber of Deputies Lorenzo Fontana (R) during their meeting in Rome, Italy

Photos: EP

Via ANSA

