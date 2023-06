Reading Time: < 1 minute

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola (L) on Friday met with her Portuguese counterpart, Augusto Santos Silva, during a visit to the Portuguese Parliament, in Lisbon, Portugal.

On Thursday, European Parliament President had a meeting with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa (photo below left) at Sao Bento Palace in Lisbon, Portugal

Via EPA-EFE/MIGUEL A. LOPES/EP

