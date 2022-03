Reading Time: < 1 minute

A visitor looks at items shown in the temporary exhibition ‘The Kid’ dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the 1921 American silent comedy-drama film.

The movie was written, produced, directed and starring by British comedian Charlie Chaplin at the museum ‘Chaplin’s World by Grevin’ at the Manoir de Ban, in Corsier, above Vevey, Switzerland.

The exhibition runs from 18 March to 25 September 2022.

Via EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON