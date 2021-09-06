Photo Story – Fallas celebration in Valencia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Traditional burning of the fallas in Torrent, Valencia, eastern Spain, 05 September 2021. The Fallas 2021 are being held in the first week of September 2021, months later than traditionally, after being postponed in March due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The Fallas festival is a fortnight-long fiesta in which installations of parodic papier-mache, cardboard, and wooden sculptures are traditionally burnt every year on the last day of the event (usually on 19 March) in the so-called ‘Crema’ to end the festivities.

VIA EPA-EFE/BIEL ALINO