Photo Story – Fashion for the Homeless in Lagos

Artist and organizer Abolore Sobayo (C-R, white shirt) looks on as a homeless girl (C) participates in a mini fashion show along train tracks, organized by the Abolore Sobayo Art Foundation, at the Oshodi district in Lagos, Nigeria . Oshodi is a congested part of Lagos city and is known for large numbers of homeless boys and girls sleeping along the railway track. The Abolore Shobayo Art Foundation engages with homeless children in learning arts and fashion as part of its community responsibility to take them off the streets.
EPA-EFE/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE