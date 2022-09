Reading Time: < 1 minute

A picture taken with a drone of the collapse of a bridge in the municipality of Careiro Da Varzea, Brazil.

At least three people died on 27 September and 14 more were injured when a bridge collapsed over a river in the Brazilian Amazon, official sources reported.

Three vehicles fell into the river when the bridge collapsed, where the passage of heavy vehicles had been prohibited this 26 September, due to the precarious conditions of its structure.

Photo: EPA-EFE/Raphael Alves

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first