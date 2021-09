Prisoners got 15,000 gelati from pope during Rome’s long, hot summer They were not "Get out of jail free" cards but they were possibly one of the next best things. ...

COVID-19 disruption causing many deaths from TB, AIDS in poorest countries, fund says Hundreds of thousands of people will die of tuberculosis left untreated because of disruption t...

Australian media outlets liable for Facebook comments, court finds Australia's biggest news publishers including Rupert Murdoch's the Australian are responsible for c...

Germany warned of “massive momentum” in COVID cases in autumn Germany could see a "massive momentum" in new COVID cases in autumn if the vaccination rate doe...

Swiss cabinet tightens coronavirus curbs to protect hospitals ZURICH, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Switzerland will tighten curbs on public life from Monday by requiri...

Bulgaria, EU’s least vaccinated nation, faces deadly surge Bulgaria has one of the highest coronavirus death rates in the 27-nation European Union and is ...

Libya’s Es Sider and Ras Lanuf ports blocked by protest Protesters blocked oil exports at the Libyan ports of Es Sider and Ras Lanuf on Wednesday, an oil e...

EU supports Libya elections roadmap, foreign policy chief EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell landed in the Libyan capital of Tripoli Wednesday for a q...

Spain authorises booster COVID-19 shots for severely immunocompromised people Spain’s healthcare regulator approved a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines for people with severel...