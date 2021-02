Reading Time: < 1 minute

Children walk past uncollected garbage in the township of Glen View, Harare, Zimbabwe, 07 February 2021. Residents of Glen View township experience several sewer bursts since October 2020 as the local authorities workers are on strike. There are fears of new cholera outbreaks again in this township, which always has been the epicentre of the disease in Zimbabwe.

PA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

