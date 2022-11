Reading Time: < 1 minute

Visitors walk at night through the ‘Jardin des Plantes’ outside the Museum of Natural History during the ‘Illumination Mini Monde’ (Small World Illumination) exhibition in Paris, France.

The exhibition runs from 14 November 2022 to 15 January 2023.

Via EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first