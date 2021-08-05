Photo Story – Fire burning on four fronts in Limni

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Residents battle to extinguish a wildfire burning in the area of Limni in Evia island, eastern coast of Central Greece, 04 August 2021. There was heightened concern regarding the fire in Limni, Evia as conditions of very low visibility kept fire-fighting aircraft grounded early in the morning, as the fire burned on four fronts simultaneously. Two pilots that attempted to fly over the burning area at first light were unable to see well enough to drop water, while a helicopter is now operating in the area.

VIA EPA-EFE/PANAGIOTIS KOUROS