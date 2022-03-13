Photo Story – Fire walking festival of Takao-san Yakuo-in temple

A yamabushi monk walks barefoot over hot coal and through flames during the annual fire walking festival of Takao-san Yakuo-in temple in Hachioji, Tokyo suburbs, Japan, 13 March 2022. Some 1500 worshipers and monks participated in the fire walking festival, or Hiwatari matsuri, praying for protection against sickness, for safety within the family and peace in the world. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
