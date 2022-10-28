Photo Story: First British coin featuring King Charles III

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout photo made available by the Royal Mint, the official maker of UK coins, of coins featuring the portrait of King Charles III in Llantrisant, South Wales, Britain, 28 October 2022.

The official portrait of King Charles III was created by British artist Martin Jennings. The coins will begin appearing in the public’s change via banks and post offices from December, beginning the transition from Queen Elizabeth II to King Charles III’s effigy on the nation’s coinage.

Via EPA-EFE/TOM HARRISON/THE ROYAL MINT HANDOUT

