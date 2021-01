Reading Time: < 1 minute

A team of Nepalese climbers, who summited Pakistan’s K2 in winter, arrive in Kathmandu, Nepal, on 26 January 2021. On 16 January, a team of 10 Nepalese sherpas made history with the first winter summit of K2, the second-highest mountain in the world. The Himalayan peak, on the border of China and Pakistan, was the last of the world’s 14 highest mountains, all over 8,000 metres, never to be scaled in winter.

EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

