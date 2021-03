Photo Story: First COVID-19 vaccinations in Taiwan A Taiwanese doctor (C) receives a jab of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in New Taipei City, Taiwan, 2...

Australia accelerates the pace of COVID-19 vaccination rollout Australia on Monday begun accelerating the pace of COVID-19 inoculations after Canberra approved lo...

China’s CanSino Biologics COVID-19 vaccine receives emergency use approval in Hungary China’s CanSino Biologics Inc (CanSinoBIO) said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine has been authorised ...

European trust in AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine plunges Confidence in the safety of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine has taken a big hit in Spain, German...

New Zealand PM Ardern says to announce date for quarantine-free travel with Australia in two weeks New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will announce within two weeks a date for quarantine-fr...

UPDATED: Greece orders private sector doctors to assist against COVID-19 Greece has ordered private sector doctors in the broader Athens region to assist its public...

Italy reported 300 coronavirus deaths on Sunday Italy reported 300 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, down from 401 the day before, the heal...

Sydney facing worst flooding in 60 years Australian authorities are planning to evacuate thousands more people on Monday from flood-affe...

Germany set to extend COVID-19 lockdown, draft proposal says Germany is set to extend a lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic into its fifth month, accordin...