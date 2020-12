Reading Time: < 1 minute

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reacts as Jytte Margrete Frederiksen (83) is being vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ishoej, Denmark, 27 December 2020.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen followed the vaccination via videolink from Marienborg in Denmark. All vaccinations in Denmark started simultaneously at 09:00 (CET) on Sunday all over the country.

Displayed in a screen is Jytte Margrete Frederiksen (83), who is being vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ishoej, Denmark, 27 December 2020.

EPA-EFE/KELD NAVNTOFT

