Photo Story: First female helicopter pilot for South Korean Marines

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An handout photo made available by the Republic of Korea Marine Corps shows Lieutenant Cho Sang-ah, the Marines’ first female chopper pilot, posing in front of a Marineon utility chopper at an undisclosed location in South Korea (issued 01 November 2020).

Lieutenant Cho Sang-ah, 27, was assigned to Marine Corps’ 1st Division 1st Battalion as a chopper pilot after successfully completing 9 months of training. This marks the first time a female helicopter pilot was stationed at the Marines in the 71 years since its 1949 establishment.

Via EPA-EFE/REPUBLIC OF KOREA MARINE CORPS

Like this: Like Loading...