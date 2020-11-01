Photo Story: First female helicopter pilot for South Korean Marines

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
An handout photo made available by the Republic of Korea Marine Corps shows Lieutenant Cho Sang-ah, the Marines’ first female chopper pilot, posing in front of a Marineon utility chopper at an undisclosed location in South Korea (issued 01 November 2020).
Lieutenant Cho Sang-ah, 27, was assigned to Marine Corps’ 1st Division 1st Battalion as a chopper pilot after successfully completing 9 months of training. This marks the first time a female helicopter pilot was stationed at the Marines in the 71 years since its 1949 establishment.