Photo Story: First major UK exhibition of the German artist Albrecht Dürer in nearly 20 years

A gallery employee poses for photographers next to a painting entitled ‘portrait of a Man’ by German Renaissance master Albrecht Durer during a press preview of ‘Durer’s Journeys: Travels of a Renaissance Artist’ at the National Gallery in London, Britain.

This is the first major UK exhibition of the German artist Albrecht Dürer in nearly 20 years. The exhibition is described as following Duerer’s travels across Europe through paintings, drawings, prints and letters.

Via EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA