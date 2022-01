Reading Time: < 1 minute

An overlay image of 20 photographs shows the Quadrantids, the first meteor shower of 2022, over the village of Hinojedo, in Cantabria, northern Spain, early 03 January 2022.

the Quadrantids are cosmic debris shed not by a comet, but a near-Earth asteroid. In this case, the shower is made up of bits of the asteroid 2004 EH1 burning up in Earth’s atmosphere.

Photo – EPA-EFE/PEDRO PUENTE HOYOS