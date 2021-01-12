Photo Story: First Polio Vaccination Campaign 2021 in Pakistan

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A health worker administers polio vaccine to children during a polio vaccination door-to-door campaign in Peshawar, Pakistan, 11 January 2021.A five-day national polio immunisation drive will start on 11 January to vaccinate over 40 million children under the age of five across Pakistan.

Around 285,000 polio frontline workers will visit parents and caregivers at their doorstep, adhering to strict COVID-19 precautionary measures and protocols while vaccinating children. These measures will include wearing a mask, using hand sanitizer, and maintaining a safe distance during the vaccination.

EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB

Like this: Like Loading...