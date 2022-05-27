Photo Story: First public appearance in 14 years of the four members of ABBA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

(L-R) Bjorn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog and Benny Andersson on the red carpet for the opening performance of the ABBA Voyage show at the ABBA Arena at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, Britain, on Thursday evening.

The show is a digital concert experience where the group will perform as digital versions of themselves (Avatars) on a virtual stage.

The show will use motion capture technology which will enable the fans to watch the group perform at different stages of their career.

(FILE) (L-R) Swedish pop group ABBA members: Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog and Bjorn Ulvaeus posing after winning the Swedish branch of the Eurovision Song Contest with their song ‘Waterloo’ in Stockholm, Sweden, 09 February 1974. EPA-EFE/OLLE LINDEBORG

Via EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN