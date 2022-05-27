Photo Story: First public appearance in 14 years of the four members of ABBA

(L-R) Bjorn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog and Benny Andersson on the red carpet for the opening performance of the ABBA Voyage show at the ABBA Arena at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, Britain, on Thursday evening.
The show is a digital concert experience where the group will perform as digital versions of themselves (Avatars) on a virtual stage.
The show will use motion capture technology which will enable the fans to watch the group perform at different stages of their career.
Via EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN