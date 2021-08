Reading Time: < 1 minute

A view of the fire on an oil platform in Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche state, Mexico.

At least five injured people were injured in a fire caused by an explosion on an oil platform off the coast of the state of Campeche, in the Gulf of Mexico, reported the state-owned company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex).

Via EPA-EFE/Tribuna de Campeche