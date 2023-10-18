UPDATED: Photo Story: Five-year-old boy stabbed to death in Poznan, Poland

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Polish police and medical staff arrive to the scene of a stabbing incident at the Lazarz district in Poznan, western Poland, 18 October 2023.

A five-year-old boy was stabbed in the Lazarz district on Wednesday. The boy was on a trip with other children from kindergarten.

The attacker, a 71-year-old man, has been detained by Police. The epoznan.pl website reported that the attack occurred around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Łukaszewicza and Karwowskiego streets in Poznań.



“A group of pre-schoolers left the kindergarten for a trip,” the website wrote. “While walking along Karwowskiego Street, the children were approached by a man who stabbed a 5-year-old boy with a knife.”

The boy has died in a hospital, director of the Karol Jonscher Clinical Hospital in Poznan dr Pawel Daszkiewicz confirmed.

Via EPA-EFE/JAKUB KACZMARCZYK

