Reading Time: < 1 minute

A staff member poses browsing goods for the British Band ‘The Rolling Stones’ during a media-call for the ‘RS No. 9 Carnaby’ store in London, Britain.

‘RS No. 9 Carnaby’ is the world’s first flagship store selling merchandise relating to ‘The Rolling Stones’ rock band.

The store opened on 09 September in the historic shopping area of Carnaby Street in London.

An exterior view of the ‘RS No. 9 Carnaby’ store in London, Britain.

Staff pose with branded goods for the British Band ‘The Rolling Stones’ during a media-call for the ‘RS No. 9 Carnaby’ store in London, Britain.

Via EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Like this: Like Loading...