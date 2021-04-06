Photo Story – Flash flood aftermath in East Flores, Indonesia

People search for useable belongings after a flash flood hit their village in Adonara, East Flores, Indonesia, 06 April 2021. According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) at least 128 people were killed and more than 70 others missing after flash floods and landslides caused by torrential rains hit the eastern part of Indonesia. The storm affected neighbouring East Timor and killed dozens of people there.
Reading Time: < 1 minute
