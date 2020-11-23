Photo Story: Flights between Victoria and New South Wales resume

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Passengers disembark the first Qantas flight from Melbourne following the lifting of border restrictions at Sydney Airport, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 23 November 2020.

Border restrictions were lifted between New South Wales and Victoria at midnight last night allowing people coming from Victoria to enter New South Wales without having to go into 14 day isolation.

The border between New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria states closed in July due to an outbreak of COVID-19 around Melbourne – Australia’s second-largest city. It was the first such border closure since 1919 when Australia was battling the Spanish flu.

Family members reunite with relatives after they disembarked flight QF401 from Sydney at Melbourne Airport in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 23 November 2020.

The outbreak in Victoria, which totalled more than 20,000 cases, was only contained after a stringent lockdown lasting more than 100 days.

But with Victoria going more than three weeks without detecting any COVID-19 infections, authorities made the decision to reopen the border much to the relief of separated families and the tourism and aviation sectors.

Via EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS

