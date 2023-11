Reading Time: < 1 minute

People push a police vehicle along a flooded street after a storm caused the overflowing of the Seveso river, in Milan, Italy.

The city of Milan is on alert after the Seveso River overflowed, causing flooding in the north of the town, following a violent storm with lightning and thunder, in addition to strong winds, recorded this morning.

Via EPA-EFE/PAOLO SALMOIRAGO

