Reading Time: < 1 minute

A crossing is flooded in Otranto as heavy rain affected the Adriatic coast of southern Salento, Italy, on Thursday 18 November 2021.

In Otranto and Uggiano the church and the schools remained closed. Flooding of houses, basements, garages, countryside, and some secondary roads have been recorded, which have turned into flooded rivers.

Photo – EPA-EFE/STEFANIA CONGEDOFLOO