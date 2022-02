Reading Time: < 1 minute

Flooding at the Wingbergermolen aan de Geul in South Limburg, The Netherlands, 07 February 2022.

The fire brigade raised the alarm about the high water level of the river, because it threatened to overflow its banks.

The heavy rainfall has resulted in increased water levels in several places in the Limburg water board.

Via EPA-EFE/MARCEL VAN HOORN