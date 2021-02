Reading Time: < 1 minute

People paddle their canoe through the streets at a holiday resort swamped by the flooding River Tisza in Szolnok, Hungary.

River Tisza is expected to reach its peak level today.

Holiday houses are surrounded by the rising water of River Tisza in Szolnok, Hungary.

Via EPA-EFE/Janos Meszaros

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...