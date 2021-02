Reading Time: < 1 minute

People carry aid supplies as they wade through flood water in Pebayuran, Bekasi, West Java, Indonesia, 22 February 2021.

Heavy rains damaged the embankment of the Citarum river causing more than eight thousands of houses submerged in flood and thousands of people flee their houses.

Via EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

