A view of tents in the flooded VD8 camping in Cheseaux-Noreaz near Yverdon-les-Bains on the eastern shore of lake Neuchatel, Switzerland, on Monday morning, after heavy rains.

Water levels across Switzerland dropped on Sunday after unrelenting rain brought many lakes and rivers to dangerous highs and burst banks. Unlike Germany and Belgium, where dramatic flooding killed more than 180 people, the Alpine nation suffered no weather-related fatalities.

Photo: EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD