A gardener in Keukenhof Garden during the kick-off of the new season plating bulbs, in Lisse, the Netherlands.

A total of seven million flower bulbs are being planted for the new season. The well-known flower park has been closed all season due to the corona measures.

Director Bart Siemerink of Keukenhof Garden during the kick-off of the new season of planting flower bulbs in Lisse, the Netherlands.

Via EPA-EFE/KOEN VAN WEEL

