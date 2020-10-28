Photo Story: Fly over to mark the Ohi Day national holiday in Greece

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Military helicopters fly over buildings to mark the Ohi Day national holiday, in Thessaloniki, Greece, 28 October 2020.

The national holiday marks Greek government’s rejection of the ultimatum of surrender issued by Italian dictator Benito Mussolini in 1940 and every year celebrates as the ‘Ohi’ (No) day.

This year’s established military parade has been cancelled due to COVID-19 measures.

Greek F-16s fly over to mark the Ohi Day national holiday, in Thessaloniki, Greece, 28 October 2020.

People watch from their balcony as military aircraft fly over to mark the Ohi Day national holiday, in Thessaloniki, Greece.

Via EPA-EFE/DIMITRIS TOSIDIS

