Photo Story: Fly over to mark the Ohi Day national holiday in Greece

Military helicopters fly over buildings to mark the Ohi Day national holiday, in Thessaloniki, Greece, 28 October 2020.
The national holiday marks Greek government’s rejection of the ultimatum of surrender issued by Italian dictator Benito Mussolini in 1940 and every year celebrates as the ‘Ohi’ (No) day.
This year’s established military parade has been cancelled due to COVID-19 measures.
Greek F-16s fly over to mark the Ohi Day national holiday, in Thessaloniki, Greece, 28 October 2020.
People watch from their balcony as military aircraft fly over to mark the Ohi Day national holiday, in Thessaloniki, Greece.
Via EPA-EFE/DIMITRIS TOSIDIS
28th October 2020
Bulgaria is closing nightclubs and discos and students from high schools and universities will study online for two weeks as of Oct. 29 as it grapples to contain a surge in coronavirus infections, the health ministry said.
The ministry also banne...
28th October 2020
A Libyan delegation led by the Speaker of the House of Representatives Aguila Saleh is expected in Malta tomorrow for talks with Minister for Foreign and European Affairs Evarist Bartolo.
The talks will deal with the political process and dialogu...
28th October 2020
French drugmaker Sanofi SA and Britain's GlaxoSmithKline plan to make 200 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine candidate available to the vaccine allocation plan co-led by GAVI and the World Health Organization.
The companies said on Wednesday...
28th October 2020
Italy's antitrust authority is investigating Alphabet's Google for alleged abuse of its dominant position in the Italian online display advertising market, it said on Wednesday.
The investigation follows a complaint filed by Italian digital adver...
28th October 2020
Mexico's health ministry reported 5,942 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 643 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of cases to 901,268 and the death toll to 89,814.
28th October 2020
Moderna Inc said the United Kingdom's health regulator has started a real-time review of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine.
The company has begun a rolling data submission from its vaccine candidate to UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regul...
28th October 2020
European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday that "three or four" safe and effective vaccines against coronavirus are likely to be approved by the end of the year or at the beginning of 2021.
In an interview with RTL, Michel noted ...
28th October 2020
Military helicopters fly over buildings to mark the Ohi Day national holiday, in Thessaloniki, Greece, 28 October 2020.
The national holiday marks Greek government's rejection of the ultimatum of surrender issued by Italian dictator Benito Mussol...
28th October 2020
Top Turkish officials condemned a caricature scorning President Tayyip Erdogan in the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo on Wednesday, calling it a “disgusting effort” to “spread its cultural racism and hatred”.
Turkey will take all legal and ...
28th October 2020
A COVID-19 vaccine could be rolled out in Britain for some people before Christmas but an early 2021 launch is more likely, the woman responsible for procuring possible jabs in Britain said on Wednesday.
"If the first two vaccines, or either of t...
