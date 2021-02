Reading Time: < 1 minute

A man practices foil surfing off La Concha bay in San Sebastian, Basque Country, northern Spain, on 17 February 2021. Foil surfers use a board with a hydrofoil placed under it that lifts the surfboard out of the water when de surfer gains speed.

EPA-EFE/Javier Etxezarreta

