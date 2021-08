Reading Time: < 1 minute

People attempt to put out a fire in the mountainous near the village of Ben Douala near Tizi Ouzou, in the mountainous Kabyle region, 100 km east of Algiers, Algeria, 12 August 2021. According to the official news agency APS (Algeria Press Service), the death toll of forest fires rose to reach 65 deaths nationwide, including 37 civilians and 28 soldiers.

VIA EPA-EFE/STR