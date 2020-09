Reading Time: < 1 minute

Firefighters try to extinguish one of the forest fires that originated in Cualedro, Ourense, northern Spain.

Over 2,250 hectares have been burnt with more than eleven forest fires in three different regions over the weekend.

A woman and her child look from the distance one of the forest fires originated in Rairiz de Veiga, Ourense, northern Spain.

A forest fire burns in Rairiz de Veiga, Ourense, Spain.

Via EPA-EFE/Brais Lorenzo

