Photo Story: Former French president Valery Giscard d’Estaing laid to rest

Catholic priests pray around the French flag-draped coffin of the late former French President Valery Giscard d’Estaing, in front of the Saint Hilaire church in Authon, France, 05 December 2020.
Giscard died of complications after contracting COVID 19 disease, at the age of 94. The former French president Valery Giscard D’Estaing was head of state from 1974 to 1981.
Anne-Aymone Giscard d’Estaing, wife of the late former French President Valery Giscard d’Estaing, and relatives follow the European and French flag-draped coffin containing Giscard d’Estaing’s remains at the Saint Hilaire church in Authon, France.
Via EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
5th December 2020
5th December 2020
The World Health Organization hopes to have half a billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines available for distribution by the global COVAX initiative in the first quarter of 2021, its chief scientist said.
To date 189 countries have joined the COVAX pr...
5th December 2020
More than half of Italians think it is right to give up personal freedom to protect public health, a survey showed, suggesting the government’s curbs to fight the COVID-19 pandemic still have public support.
Some 57.8% of respondents accept that ...
5th December 2020
GP surgeries in England have been told to be ready to start staffing Covid-19 vaccination centres by 14 December.
In a letter sent out across England’s primary care networks, NHS England and NHS Improvement warned the “scale and complexity” of th...
5th December 2020
World Health Organization officials on Friday warned governments and citizens not to drop their guard over the COVID pandemic now a vaccination was close, saying healthcare systems could still buckle under pressure.
Britain approved Pfizer Inc’s ...
5th December 2020
US pharma giant Pfizer has said that it will deliver 50 million doses this year of its COVID-19 vaccine, which was developed by German firm BioNTech.
The new forecast represents half of the 100 million doses the firm had originally hoped to deli...
5th December 2020
The European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Saturday he would continue to look for a way to do a trade deal with Britain, but was non-committal on the chances of bridging the current impasse in the Brexit talks.
"We keep calm, as...
5th December 2020
Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Friday a resolution to a bitter dispute with Qatar seemed "within reach" after Kuwait announced progress towards ending a row that Washington says hampers a united Gulf front against Iran.
The United States...
5th December 2020
Russian lawmakers on Friday proposed denouncing a tax agreement with the Netherlands designed to avoid double taxation, according to a draft document on the Russian government website.
In March, President Vladimir Putin suggested a tax be levied ...
5th December 2020
Kuwaitis vote in legislative polls on Saturday as the Gulf state faces its worst economic crisis in decades, posing a challenge for the government's often stormy relationship with parliament, that has hampered fiscal reform.
Turnout is expected t...
