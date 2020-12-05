Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Photo Story: Former French president Valery Giscard d’Estaing laid to rest

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Catholic priests pray around the French flag-draped coffin of the late former French President Valery Giscard d’Estaing, in front of the Saint Hilaire church in Authon, France, 05 December 2020.

Giscard died of complications after contracting COVID 19 disease, at the age of 94. The former French president Valery Giscard D’Estaing was head of state from 1974 to 1981.

Anne-Aymone Giscard d’Estaing, wife of the late former French President Valery Giscard d’Estaing, and relatives follow the European and French flag-draped coffin containing Giscard d’Estaing’s remains at the Saint Hilaire church in Authon, France.

Via EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
