Former US President Bill Clinton places a hand on the shoulder of US President Joe Biden during an event celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA.

The FMLA, the first piece of legislation President Clinton signed into law, allows workers to take up to 12 weeks of job protected, unpaid leave for specific family and medical reasons.

Via EPA-EFE/BONNIE CASH / POOL

