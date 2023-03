Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former US President Barack Obama (C) waves to onlookers after leaving the Bathers Pavilion in Balmoral, Sydney, Australia, on Monday 27 March 2023.

The 44th president of the United States is in Australia on a speaking tour.

Via EPA-EFE/MICHELLE HAYWOOD

