Photo Story: Fossilized skeleton of dinosaur sold for €2 million

Flavio Bacchia, owner of Zoic laboratories, looks at one of his dinosaurs know as Big Sara in Trieste, northern Italy.

The skeleton measures 10 meters in length and is 150 million years old. It was renamed Big Sara and comes from the American fossil deposits of the Morrison Formation.

This week, it was sold in Paris at one of the most prestigious Natural Sciences auctions in the world for over two million euros. Big Sara is an allosaurus specimen, rebuilt and assembled in the Zoic laboratories in Trieste, a company specialized in the extraction and processing of remains fossils.

The identity of the buyer was not disclosed at the moment. An allosaurus is a large dinosaur carnivorous, dating back to the upper Jurassic period.

Via EPA-EFE/MAURO ZOCCHI

