An actor dressed as King Charles IV (C-R) walks as history enthusiasts take part in the celebrations of the 665th anniversary of the foundation of the medieval Charles Bridge, at sunrise in Prague, Czech Republic.

The foundation stone of the bridge was laid down by Charles IV, the King of Bohemia and Holy Roman Emperor, on 09 July 1357 at 5.31am.

Charles Bridge is one of the most visited and famous landmarks of the Czech capital.

Via EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK