Photo Story: French and American win the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2020

US biochemist Jennifer A. Doudna (L) and French professor and researcher in microbiology, genetics and biochemistry Emmanuelle Charpentier (R) pose for pictures at the Casino of the Goethe University in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 14 March 2016 (reissued 07 October 2020).
The 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna ‘for the development of a method for genome editing’, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced.
