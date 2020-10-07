Photo Story: French and American win the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2020

Reading Time: < 1 minute

US biochemist Jennifer A. Doudna (L) and French professor and researcher in microbiology, genetics and biochemistry Emmanuelle Charpentier (R) pose for pictures at the Casino of the Goethe University in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 14 March 2016 (reissued 07 October 2020).

The 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna ‘for the development of a method for genome editing’, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced.

The winners of the 2020 Nobel prize in Chemistry on a display during a news conference at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, in Stockholm, Sweden, 07 October 2020. Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A Doudna are the laureates, winners of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. EPA-EFE/Henrik Montgomery / POOL

