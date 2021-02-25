Photo Story: French baguette competing for spot on UNESCO heritage list, France

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Owner of the bakery ‘Coudrier Geffroy’ Freddy Coudrier stacks freshly baked baguettes in the bakery’s downstairs kitchen in Paris, France, 24 February 2021 (issued 25 February 2021). The Confederation of French Bakers are seeking recognition for France’s iconic loaf of bread, the baguette, and vying for a coveted place in UNESCO’s heritage list of intangible treasures. The French baguette’s candidacy is in competition with the iconic gray zinc rooftops of Paris and the Arbois wine festival. In March, France’s Minister of Culture Bachelot will submit her choice out of the three candidates to French President Macron.

EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

