Photo Story: French Rafale induction ceremony in India

Handout photos made available by the Office of PRO (Defence) Directorate of Public Relations Ministry of Defence, Government of India, showing a French-made Rafale fighter arriving for its induction ceremony at the Indian Air Force base in Ambala, India, 10 September 2020.

France’s Minister for the Armed Forces Florence Parly (not in picture) attended the induction ceremony of French Dassault company Rafale aircraft in the 17 Squadron of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The IAF’s 17 Squadron, dubbed the ‘Golden Arrows’, was resurrected a year ago on 10 September 2019.

A French-made Rafale fighter being welcomed with a water jet arch during its induction ceremony at the Indian Air Force base in Ambala, India.

A French-made Rafale fighter during its induction ceremony at the Indian Air Force base in Ambala, India.

A French-made Rafale fighter jet (up L) flies along with Anglo-French ‘Jaguar’ (C) and Sukhois Su-30MKI aircraft (R) during its induction ceremony at the Indian Air Force base in Ambala, India.

A French-made Rafale fighter arriving for its induction ceremony at the Indian Air Force base in Ambala, India

Via EPA-EFE/Directorate of Public Relations Ministry of Defence / HANDOUT

