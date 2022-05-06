Photo Story: From Hell to Hollywood Photo Exhibition by Nick Ut in Milan

Reading Time: < 1 minute

epa09928110 Vietnamese woman Kim Phuc pose for photographers in front of the famous photo by retired US news agency Associated Press (AP) photographer Nick Ut during a presentation of an exhibition of his photographs titled ‘From Hell to Hollywood’ in Milan, Italy.

The exhibition also shows Ut’s 1973 Pulitzer Prize winning photo ‘Napalm girl’ of Kim Phuc as a nine-year-old girl (background) fleeing her village with her family after a US Army napalm attack during the Vietnam War in June 1972.

Via EPA-EFE/Daniel Dal Zennaro