A fruit tree is covered with a layer of ice after it has been artificially watered to protect the delicate blossoms from freezing in Bernex Canton of Geneva, Switzerland.

Water is sprayed in apple orchard to protect blooming buds and flowers from the frost with an unusually low temperature forecast for the season.

Photo: EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

