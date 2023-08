Reading Time: < 1 minute

A full Blue Moon rises over El Pilar Basilica in Zaragoza, Spain, on Wednesday night.

The super full moon is named this way because it is at its closest to Earth and this appears bigger than a normal full moon.

There are generally two to four super moons per year depending on the moon’s closeness to earth.

Via EPA-EFE/JAVIER BELVER

