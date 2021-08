German private sector stays on growth path in August -PMI Activity in Germany's manufacturing and services sectors expanded in August, a survey showed on Mon...

UK factories report worst shortage of stocks on record – CBI British manufacturers reported the worst stock shortages on record, caused in large part by a post-...

Finland’s Nokia wins 5G order for three European markets Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia said on Monday it had won a 5G network order from A1 Telekom Austr...

Growth in French business activity eased in August -PMI Growth in French business activity eased in August compared to July, according to initial fore...

Taliban ‘flog young Afghans for wearing jeans’ A group of young Afghans have said they were flogged by Taliban fighters for the crime of weari...

One Afghan killed, several hurt in exchange of gunfire at Kabul airport -U.S. military WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - One member of the Afghan forces was killed and several were wounded ...

Russia says it detained a Ukrainian spy trying to steal arms secrets Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday it had detained a Ukrainian man caught "red-...

HSBC and Microsoft join forces to support the new Feeding America Workforce Development Initiative HSBC Bank USA announced that together with Microsoft Corp. will provide grants and resources to sup...

Euro zone business boom roared on in August -PMI Euro zone business activity remained strong this month, only dipping from July's two-decade high pa...