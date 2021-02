Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two participants are disguised as ‘boteiros’ for the ‘Entroido’ carnival in the village of Vilarino de Conso, Galicia, northwestern Spain, 13 February 2021 (issued 16 February 2021). In the background, the As Portas dam is seen. The coronavirus pandemic caused an atypical ‘Entroido’ in Galicia due to Covid-19 restrictions although several carnival revelers challenged the rules under strict observance of social distancing and health measures.

EPA-EFE/BRAIS LORENZO

