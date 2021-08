TUI says bookings jump, confident in summer season Holiday company TUI Group said summer bookings had jumped by 1.5 million since May, and it was ...

Facebook may have to sell Giphy on Britain’s competition concerns Britain might require Facebook to sell GIF website Giphy after the country's competition regula...

Russia reports record-high 808 COVID-19 deaths Russia on Thursday reported a record-high 808 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours a...

No jab? No free COVID testing, Swiss propose The Swiss government plans to halt most free COVID-19 testing for people who are not vaccinated...

Germany fears thousands got saline, not vaccine from nurse Authorities in northern Germany appealed to thousands of people on Tuesday to get another shot ...

Photo Story: Taliban take Ghazni city on road to Afghan capital Taliban militants patrol after taking control of the Governor's house and Ghazni city, in Afgha...

Photo Story: GCSE Results Day Students react to GCSE results at a school in London, Britain. Students across the UK are set t...

Italian wildfires rage on after 49 degree heat record Fires stoked by hot winds swept through southern Italy on Thursday, a day after a monitoring st...

Zambia votes in presidential election seen too close to call Zambians started voting on Thursday in a showdown between President Edgar Lungu and main opposi...